FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.1 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$15.46 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

