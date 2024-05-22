G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 555,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,421. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 133,662 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.