Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.92 and last traded at C$13.84. Approximately 71,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 915,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.21.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

