Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $449.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

