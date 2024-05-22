GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $164.81. Approximately 448,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,213,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

