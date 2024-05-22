Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $2.49 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00003579 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $374.11 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,707.03 or 1.00025188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00108957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.49589536 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,102,777.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

