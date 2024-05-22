General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.06 and last traded at $160.34. Approximately 916,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,583,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

