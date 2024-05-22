General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 1.4%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.27. Approximately 3,098,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,182,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

