Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.15 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

