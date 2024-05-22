George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.22

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$194.22 and last traded at C$193.91, with a volume of 63585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.02.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$291,506.51. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$291,506.51. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,008 shares of company stock valued at $27,206,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

