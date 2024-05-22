Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 454,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,688,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

