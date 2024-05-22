Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

