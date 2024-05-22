Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

