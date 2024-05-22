Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

