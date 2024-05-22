Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 620 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 213,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

