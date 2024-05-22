Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 661 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 45,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

