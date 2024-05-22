Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $34.20. Global-E Online shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 1,032,672 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

