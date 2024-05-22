Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $39.72.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

