Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.75. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 390,314 shares.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $3,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

