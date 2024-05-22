Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL
Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $8,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.