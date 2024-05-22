Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $8,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

