Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.54. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1,052,817 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.