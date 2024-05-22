Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.07

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 75078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

