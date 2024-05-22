Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %
GTIM stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
