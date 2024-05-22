Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

