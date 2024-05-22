Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Raised to $4.70

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 13,789,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,017,740. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

