Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.04. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

