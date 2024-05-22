Grin Price Down 5.1% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $184,857.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,245.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.61 or 0.00719786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00123402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00043797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00065307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00196744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00095384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

