Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.73 on June 10th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 5.727 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $346.25 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.93 and its 200-day moving average is $292.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Macy’s Q1 Turnaround Takes Shape as Consumers Shift
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.