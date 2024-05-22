GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 105,320 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,677,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 1,689,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

