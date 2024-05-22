GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Insight Enterprises worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $212.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

