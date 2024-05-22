GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,476,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

RARE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

