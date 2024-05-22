GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7 %

FICO stock traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,383.99. 76,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,035. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,200.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

