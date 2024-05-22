GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $16.47 Million Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

VSE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. 3,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

