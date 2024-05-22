GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $27.27 Million Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Krispy Kreme worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,459,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 207,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 188,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,242. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

