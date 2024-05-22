GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 334,399 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

