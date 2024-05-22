GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 142,136 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,136 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Phreesia worth $27,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Phreesia by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 11,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PHR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

