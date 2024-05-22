GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 233,180 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233,180 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 302,270 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 284,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,551,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 849,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray bought 30,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $530,342 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

