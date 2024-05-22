GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,939 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Legacy Housing worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 71.3% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 749,973 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $126,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,621. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

