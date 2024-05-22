GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,237.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 95.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 23,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

