Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $93.19, but opened at $87.74. Haemonetics shares last traded at $86.77, with a volume of 103,238 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,533 shares of company stock worth $526,404 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

