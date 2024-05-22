Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $371.20

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.20 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 45512375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 383 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Haleon Trading Down 1.1 %

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.18. The company has a market cap of £29.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2,736.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. Haleon’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haleon

In other news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($98,532.74). Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

