Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

HALO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 410,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,050. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

