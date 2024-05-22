Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.02

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 169488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

