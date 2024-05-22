Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

