Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

