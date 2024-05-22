Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 33,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,331. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $93.21.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

