Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $95.42. 378,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,118. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $95.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

