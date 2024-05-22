Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of GBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.