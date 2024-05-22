Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

