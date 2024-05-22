Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,195 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Hawkins worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWKN

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.