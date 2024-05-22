HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

TOMZ stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.17. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

